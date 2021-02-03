Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after buying an additional 138,992 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,089,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,910,000 after buying an additional 58,813 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $94.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

