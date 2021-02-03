Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.32% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 404,935 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 118,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,601. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $59.25.

