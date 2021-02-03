Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Schroders has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

SHNWF opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

