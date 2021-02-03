Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $278.71

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.71 and traded as high as $279.00. Schroder Income Growth Fund shares last traded at $279.00, with a volume of 47,126 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 278.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 254.35. The firm has a market cap of £190.95 million and a P/E ratio of 22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.97%.

In related news, insider Fraser McIntyre purchased 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £341.90 ($446.69).

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

