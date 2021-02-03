Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Schneider National from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded Schneider National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Susquehanna downgraded Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. 140166 downgraded Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schneider National from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

