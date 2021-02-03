Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Schneider National has increased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE SNDR opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDR. Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.89 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Schneider National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

