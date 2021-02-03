Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 818,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 201,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,857,636. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.