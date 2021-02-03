ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. 1,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,859. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.51.
In other ScanSource news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $215,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $451,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $108,982.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,872.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
