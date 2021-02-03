SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $291.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $365.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.44.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $281.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,879.21 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.52 and its 200-day moving average is $294.66.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

