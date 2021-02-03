SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $10.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.87. 17,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.52 and its 200-day moving average is $294.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,821.81 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.44.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

