Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Update

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Savills stock remained flat at $$12.99 during trading on Wednesday. Savills has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25.
About Savills
See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.