Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Update

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Savills stock remained flat at $$12.99 during trading on Wednesday. Savills has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25.

Get Savills alerts:

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.