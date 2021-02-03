SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Short Interest Up 16.0% in January

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered SAS AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of SASDY stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. SAS AB has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also provides air cargo and other aviation services, as well as offers in-flight sales, ground handling services, and technical maintenance services.

