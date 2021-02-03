Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Short Interest Update

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 325.0 days.

Shares of SUVPF stock remained flat at $$470.75 on Wednesday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $230.61 and a 1-year high of $475.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $439.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUVPF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

