Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $425.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $425.00 and last traded at $425.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $425.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $418.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.