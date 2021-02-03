SAP’s (SAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $129.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.81. The company has a market cap of $154.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $764,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $460,000.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

