Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76 to $0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $32.83. 434,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,746. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

