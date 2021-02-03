Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. 14,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,746. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.