Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56.

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $170,273.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

