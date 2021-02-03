Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SDVKY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Sandvik alerts:

Shares of SDVKY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sandvik by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Sandvik by 24.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sandvik during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandvik during the fourth quarter worth about $20,417,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.