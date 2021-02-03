Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SDVKY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.
Shares of SDVKY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Sandvik
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.
