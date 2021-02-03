SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 69.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

SandRidge Permian Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 182,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,864. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a net margin of 71.65% and a return on equity of 19.68%.

In other SandRidge Permian Trust news, major shareholder Montare Resources I, Llc acquired 339,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $132,396.81. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

