Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SNMP stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.17.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

