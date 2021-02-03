salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 5,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE CRM opened at $234.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.57 and a 200-day moving average of $232.37. The company has a market cap of $214.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

