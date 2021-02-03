Sailer Financial LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sailer Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Sailer Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sailer Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $205.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,813. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $210.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.85.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.