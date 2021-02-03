Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

NYSE:DIS opened at $176.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day moving average of $142.44. The company has a market cap of $321.05 billion, a PE ratio of -111.29, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

