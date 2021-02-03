SafeCapital (SCAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80,690.60

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. SafeCapital has a market cap of $80,690.60 and approximately $1,840.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0435 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 83.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00020156 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

