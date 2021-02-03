Safe Haven Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $939,360.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00407137 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

