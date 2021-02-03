RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 85,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.61. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,028. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.07. RYB Education has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 40.89% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that RYB Education will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

