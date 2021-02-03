Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Update

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RVT stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48.

In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 5,500 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,471,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,166,000 after buying an additional 320,296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,961 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 457,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 380,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

