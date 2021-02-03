Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Update

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RVT stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48.
In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 5,500 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
Featured Article: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.