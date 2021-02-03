Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 545 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,851 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,076,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $269.76 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $280.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.92.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

