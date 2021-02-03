Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 31,502 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 31,502 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of -36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

