Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

