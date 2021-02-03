Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,523 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 251.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after buying an additional 97,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $242.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.86. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

