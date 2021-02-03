Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $20.56 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,162 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $20,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 860.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,363,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 357,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 631.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 596,986 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 644,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 720.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 482,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.44.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $10,749,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,638,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,951,584.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 955,492 shares of company stock valued at $55,829,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

