Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $13.03 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 62,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

