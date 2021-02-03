Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 27,899 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $19,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy stock opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day moving average is $67.13.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $135.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

MGEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

