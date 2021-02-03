Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 22,991 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,991 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $18,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.46.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.37. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $197.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $271,034.36. Also, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. Insiders sold a total of 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

