Roth Capital Increases Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target to $135.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $98.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $127.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $143.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.10.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 19,798 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $2,443,271.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,875,153.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,164 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $503,760.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,956.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 67,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

