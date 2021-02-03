Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,113 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $430,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $507,974,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,581,000 after acquiring an additional 153,171 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,239,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $208,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,667 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,635,607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $117.96. 56,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,891. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.49.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.