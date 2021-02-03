Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 2,525 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 135.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,093,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after acquiring an additional 916,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $51,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.96. The stock had a trading volume of 163,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,365. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,081.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

