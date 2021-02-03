Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.48. The company had a trading volume of 134,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,977. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 109.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

