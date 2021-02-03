Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 672 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 31,417 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.27. 46,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.45 and its 200 day moving average is $359.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

