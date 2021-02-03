Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.39. 25,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,041. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.06. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.