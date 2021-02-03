Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,160,387. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

