Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 2,148 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 47.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 cut Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $222.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.70. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

