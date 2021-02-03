Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 2,502 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period.

Shares of AOM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,037. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.96.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

