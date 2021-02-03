Rocket Pool 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.23 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $45.03 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $4.38 or 0.00012211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00066255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.06 or 0.00847548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00047589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,679.57 or 0.04681688 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00020165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

