Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 518,345 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,345 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 918,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 215,381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,014,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

