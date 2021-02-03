Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 124,136 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,380,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,018.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 216,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 197,403 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

