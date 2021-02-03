Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.61 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of ALLE opened at $110.89 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

