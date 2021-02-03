Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $143.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $155.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.44.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

